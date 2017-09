Coil spacers/Lifts/Levelling kit. Does anyone in AU sell them? As above, does anyone know who sells them in AU? They dont look hard to fabricate either and do nothing other than just that, spacers.



Surely a marginal "lift" or levelling is not a complete suspension replacement...



Is there any legality of using spacers in AU?



RRO want around US$165 for the logistic of the spacers, which I think is exp.



2012 non QL.



Sent from my SM-A910F using Tapatalk As above, does anyone know who sells them in AU? They dont look hard to fabricate either and do nothing other than just that, spacers.Surely a marginal "lift" or levelling is not a complete suspension replacement...Is there any legality of using spacers in AU?RRO want around US$165 for the logistic of the spacers, which I think is exp.2012 non QL.Sent from my SM-A910F using Tapatalk __________________

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L v6, Mineral Grey.