Search this Thread 1 1 Hour Ago StrakanXJ I just registered Join Date: Jan 2017 Location: Scotland Posts: 3 What Jeep do I drive?: XJ Likes: 1 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts StrakanXJ's Garage 97 XJ 2.5TD - The Rebuild. Hope its alright to just start a thread like this...I wanna document my 'progress' (if it ever gets to become actual progress) and add a few pics so you wonderful people can advise the best way to go about getting this baby back on the road.



Ill start with saying im in Scotland so rust is an issue although in my eyes, its not too bad (yet).

Ill also say that I'll get her on the road again no matter what...but I would like the least expensive methods that are still effective (I dont mean cheap, just not a ripp off...)...nothing is too much work (famous last words :/)



So with that, the first thing is my rusted sills. On either side, under the front and rear doors there are patches of rot eating away the sills. I have been down my metal merchant and asked for a length of 1mm steel but he gave me 1.5mm instead...not complaining just harder to cut with a grinder haha. My jig saw is missing a grub screw so tomorrows job is forcing another in there and hoping it grips the blade ok.

Gonna make some new sills, cut the rotten bits out, clean it up, hammerite rust proof paint all over and install new sills...was considering fiberglass body filler over the lot to help keep the moisture out...worth it?



Inside the shell, now that I have most of the carpets and seats out its pretty good. Only a patch of surface rust on the ceiling...with moisture droplets forming in a patch around the rear brace...and the windscreen needs replaced...the seals are turning upwards on the outside and inside there is even more water...but no visible rust. I hope thats the cause of my soggy drivers floor carpet but yet to get the dash out and rest of the cockpit as im limited with space (borrowing my dads driveway and garage) and being Scotland in January its been either minus temps or pouring with rain, so I have to empty the car and pack it back up everytime i go over...



Ill get some pics up.

Any input welcome at this point: what to look for and where. Whats bound to be fooked and needing replaced after 4 (yeah, sorry) years sitting there only getting moved on the odd occasion to check she's alive.

(Drum brakes are getting rebuilt after I get the rounded wheel nuts off it )

rad needs checked and likely replaced as the cooling system is dry...so all hoses too!

Of course all hoses period are getting changed.

Ive just replaced the sump plate as the drain bolt was rounded and it was easier changing the entire pan than buggering around with that.

