Roof top tent Hi everyone,



I'm looking at getting a roof top tent but not too sure about getting a rack or bars.



I've seen the 68kg capacity limit for the original rails, just wondering if someone has done something different to the Uneek roof top rack.



I'm looking at a good price opition, I don't feel like expending $1200 in a rack. Any thoughts?





