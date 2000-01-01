WH / XH Grand Cherokee / Commander 3.0 CRD Parts
6 x Genuine Bosch Injectors Near new (have done 1000km)
$1500 set of 6 (3300 new)
Genuine Turbo and Actuator Near New (have done less than 1000km)
$1200 complete
Most other engine parts and accessories available as well as Airflow snorkel and 3" straight through exhaust
Also complete 4 link rear and with Claytons arms, Replacement fuel tank and longer lines etc, custom braided brake lines will out flex any other rear end. $4k complete setup including diff.
Pickup Camira QLD or can post smaller items