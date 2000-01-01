CJ10 Owners Any chance of a list of CJ10 0wners.

Third. Diesel. Looks grotty, but probably best of all three. Previous owner started to rub down to repaint and lost interest. Picked up from SA mid north for a long term project, probably fit an SD33T. Ex Alice Spring station country. Any chance of a list of CJ10 0wners.I have 3.One petrol, badly rusted lower cab. Have owned since about 1994. Originally from western NSW.Second petrol, was originally 6 cyl, bought with 302 V8, registered as Diesel below. Picked up from SA mid north for cab to repair the one above. Believe came fro WA.Third. Diesel. Looks grotty, but probably best of all three. Previous owner started to rub down to repaint and lost interest. Picked up from SA mid north for a long term project, probably fit an SD33T. Ex Alice Spring station country.