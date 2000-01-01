jeep commander vs donkey well it had to happen sooner or later,I was travelling south on the great northern hwy about 70 kms north of auski roadhouse in the pilbara on our way back from marble bar when i came around a bend at 110 kph when there was two donkeys on my side of the road and a road train coming the other way so next thin i hit one of the donkeys killing it instantly.

the damage to the commander was extensive front bumper lh headlight,bonnet,lh guard,lh door,also the battery carrier was destroyed also the computer underneath,bugger.



so it goes to perth next week for assessment to see if its a write off or repairable im hoping for the latter as i have new tyres on it new battery ect.

after owning this car since 2006 from brand new its truly heatbreaking to see her in such a state.

