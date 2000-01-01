Some of you might know, I have been living in Thailand for the last 2 years, riding around most of Asia and India on a motorcycle.
My latest plan has seen me opening a pizza shop in the province of Ratchaburi west of Bangkok on the way to Kanchanaburi.
I gotta say, the only upside has been that the investment vs return is good compared wit opening a business in Australia, past that what a massive headache.
Gone from everything from branding, menu's, building a woodfire oven, shop fitout etc as all been done over the last few weeks. We are now less than 2 weeks off launch date, and starting to share our creations locally with friends for their quality opinion.
Visit us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/banpongpizza/