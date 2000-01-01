Glow plug voltage / duration Has anyone ever checked the voltage at the plug while the system is glowing? I get an instant spike to ~10 Volts for about 2 to 3 seconds, then it drops to zero before I crank and back to ~ 2 V while running.



Reason I ask is because I've just come home from FNQ, and the Jeep has started perfect first kick every morning until I've got back south into single digit overnight temps, now it's long cranking and sometimes taking 3 cranks again to get it started.



I have an aftermarket GP module fitted, has any experienced any problems with one of these?



Cheers,



Robert



Sent from my D6653 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app Has anyone ever checked the voltage at the plug while the system is glowing? I get an instant spike to ~10 Volts for about 2 to 3 seconds, then it drops to zero before I crank and back to ~ 2 V while running.Reason I ask is because I've just come home from FNQ, and the Jeep has started perfect first kick every morning until I've got back south into single digit overnight temps, now it's long cranking and sometimes taking 3 cranks again to get it started.I have an aftermarket GP module fitted, has any experienced any problems with one of these?Cheers,RobertSent from my D6653 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app