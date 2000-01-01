WJ 4.0 T.P.S. problems Hi, hopefully someone here can help me with a (many??) problems on a '03 Grand Cherokee 4.0, auto. I have removed the T.P.S. and tested it for resistance and got no readings, only open circuit.

I have also tested the voltage at the plug, A=4.7, B=0, C=5.2

From heaps of searching online, I dont think that there is meant to be anywhere near 4.7v at pin 1, is this correct, I dont want to buy a new T.P.S. and fry it. Also is there a recommended parts place in the Newcastle area, I have bought parts through Rockauto before, they were fine, just wondering if somewhere close.

Thanks for any help, ideas, etc.

