





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

1 1 Hour Ago MidnightRiders Established Member Join Date: Apr 2013 Location: western sydney Posts: 120 What Jeep do I drive?: TJ Likes: 1 Liked 13 Times in 7 Posts MidnightRiders's Garage 2000 tj Asking Price: 10.500 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler sport TJ Year: 2000 Condition: Has Patina runs great Odometer KM: 207500 Rego State: nsw



Thought I would list it here first.



2000 TJ runs well, straight panels, and the rock sliders have never been touched... The list of Mods is as follows....



4 1/2 inch Synergy springs



Fox 2.0 shocks with rear relocation brackets.



Teraflex Monster adjustable arms with top heim joints.



Front and rear chromolly track bars



Chromolly Tierod



Teraflex steering Stabaliser



Front and rear 4:88 yukon gears with rear only Eaton E-Locker (fitted at Langs)



Rear Chromolly Axles (Alloy USA)



Extended front brake lines



Riddler heavy duty diff hats



Front and rear axle ARB Breather Kit, Aslo plumbed in transfer case.



Front Smittybuilt XRC rock crawler bar with XRC10 Winch and HID spreader Lights.



Rear Blackjack welding rock crawler bar with frame tie ins and homemade swing away and jerry can mounts (also back porch light)



Windscreen mounted HID spots



80 channel UHF radio and Pioneer USB/Ipod jacks (no cd player)



AX15 swap (NV3550 come with on small pallet)



There is more but cannot think of everything at the moment. It has recently had a new radiator. Also rear brakes are new. A 4 wheel laser alignment was done at Sydney suspension, and also castor angle set. It goes well on the motorway up to 100km/h due to the significant gear reduction i tend to not go faster than that. It is ready for off road use, so if your looking for something you can jump into and go climbing with your mates this is the one.



Please do not hesitate to call Adam 0450879585 with any questions. Vehicle is located in Colyton 2760 NSW. Thought I would list it here first.2000 TJ runs well, straight panels, and the rock sliders have never been touched... The list of Mods is as follows....4 1/2 inch Synergy springsFox 2.0 shocks with rear relocation brackets.Teraflex Monster adjustable arms with top heim joints.Front and rear chromolly track barsChromolly TierodTeraflex steering StabaliserFront and rear 4:88 yukon gears with rear only Eaton E-Locker (fitted at Langs)Rear Chromolly Axles (Alloy USA)Extended front brake linesRiddler heavy duty diff hatsFront and rear axle ARB Breather Kit, Aslo plumbed in transfer case.Front Smittybuilt XRC rock crawler bar with XRC10 Winch and HID spreader Lights.Rear Blackjack welding rock crawler bar with frame tie ins and homemade swing away and jerry can mounts (also back porch light)Windscreen mounted HID spots80 channel UHF radio and Pioneer USB/Ipod jacks (no cd player)AX15 swap (NV3550 come with on small pallet)There is more but cannot think of everything at the moment. It has recently had a new radiator. Also rear brakes are new. A 4 wheel laser alignment was done at Sydney suspension, and also castor angle set. It goes well on the motorway up to 100km/h due to the significant gear reduction i tend to not go faster than that. It is ready for off road use, so if your looking for something you can jump into and go climbing with your mates this is the one.Please do not hesitate to call Adam 0450879585 with any questions. Vehicle is located in Colyton 2760 NSW.

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 03:44 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.







Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

