Thought I would list it here first.
2000 TJ runs well, straight panels, and the rock sliders have never been touched... The list of Mods is as follows....
4 1/2 inch Synergy springs
Fox 2.0 shocks with rear relocation brackets.
Teraflex Monster adjustable arms with top heim joints.
Front and rear chromolly track bars
Chromolly Tierod
Teraflex steering Stabaliser
Front and rear 4:88 yukon gears with rear only Eaton E-Locker (fitted at Langs)
Rear Chromolly Axles (Alloy USA)
Extended front brake lines
Riddler heavy duty diff hats
Front and rear axle ARB Breather Kit, Aslo plumbed in transfer case.
Front Smittybuilt XRC rock crawler bar with XRC10 Winch and HID spreader Lights.
Rear Blackjack welding rock crawler bar with frame tie ins and homemade swing away and jerry can mounts (also back porch light)
Windscreen mounted HID spots
80 channel UHF radio and Pioneer USB/Ipod jacks (no cd player)
AX15 swap (NV3550 come with on small pallet)
There is more but cannot think of everything at the moment. It has recently had a new radiator. Also rear brakes are new. A 4 wheel laser alignment was done at Sydney suspension, and also castor angle set. It goes well on the motorway up to 100km/h due to the significant gear reduction i tend to not go faster than that. It is ready for off road use, so if your looking for something you can jump into and go climbing with your mates this is the one.
Please do not hesitate to call Adam 0450879585 with any questions. Vehicle is located in Colyton 2760 NSW.