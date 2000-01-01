 Rattling when accelarate - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > ZJ WJ WG Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Rattling when accelarate


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
JoergM  JoergM is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Brisbane, QLD
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Rattling when accelarate
Hi,

I am new here and sorry if this has been discussed before. I just bought a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with a 4.7 engine (I am not sure which type it is since I read that there are 2 types). The guy from which I bought the car had it highly customized (lift, Tyre's, etc.) as well as put it new engine with 10,000 KM only.
However, he left the car stand around for about a year without moving it a lot. It has its rusty areas but that is ok and I can take care of it.

However I realized something with the engine. After 5 minutes of driving, when I accelerate, particularly if I really push down the pedal the engine sounds almost like a diesel. It goes away if I release the pedal again and just cruise. I reckon these are the valves.
Funny things is that I don't hear the noise if the car is not moving (if the I am in 'N' or 'P'), then I just hear a nice roar which I would expect.

The car was a bit low on Oil which I corrected, but what baffled me was that there was a lot of dried, burned stuff inside of the Oil cab when I opened it. Could it be a combination of the car not getting moved and the valve just are 'dirty' with some burned oil stuff (or whatever you want to call it). Or do they need some re-adjustment?

Any idea what this can be and how to correct it?

Thanks for any input.
Joerg

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Classic Boy's Avatar
Classic Boy  Classic Boy is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Central Vic
Posts: 210
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 8
Liked 61 Times in 52 Posts
Default
What you describe sounds a little like worn big-end or little end bearings..
I would maybe seek out a reliable local mechanic and ask them to diagnose.

It is common to find coked looking oil stains on the underside of V8 oil cap
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:51 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=