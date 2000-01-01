Rattling when accelarate Hi,



I am new here and sorry if this has been discussed before. I just bought a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with a 4.7 engine (I am not sure which type it is since I read that there are 2 types). The guy from which I bought the car had it highly customized (lift, Tyre's, etc.) as well as put it new engine with 10,000 KM only.

However, he left the car stand around for about a year without moving it a lot. It has its rusty areas but that is ok and I can take care of it.



However I realized something with the engine. After 5 minutes of driving, when I accelerate, particularly if I really push down the pedal the engine sounds almost like a diesel. It goes away if I release the pedal again and just cruise. I reckon these are the valves.

Funny things is that I don't hear the noise if the car is not moving (if the I am in 'N' or 'P'), then I just hear a nice roar which I would expect.



The car was a bit low on Oil which I corrected, but what baffled me was that there was a lot of dried, burned stuff inside of the Oil cab when I opened it. Could it be a combination of the car not getting moved and the valve just are 'dirty' with some burned oil stuff (or whatever you want to call it). Or do they need some re-adjustment?



Any idea what this can be and how to correct it?



Thanks for any input.

