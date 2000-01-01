2007 Jeep Commando 3.0 CRD Turbo diesel Asking Price: 9990 Make: Jeep Model: Commando Year: 2007 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 177000 Rego State: Victoria For sale is my beloved Jeep Commando. It's in excellent condition with FULL SERVICE HISTORY.



Serviced every 10,000km - Mechanically A1 with mostly highway KM.

Near new Kumho Road Venture tyres all around

Near new Bilstein Shocks all around $1400 (Excellent ride comfort)

New brakes

Just serviced

Hayman Reese towbar with brake assist (I've never used it)

Anderson Plug

Under body Air Compressor installed

Dual Battery isolator system

7 seats with rear aircon and controls







It also includes a factory Satellite Navigation and 7 speaker stereo.



Very safe and comfortable ride. Probably the best Commander online, must see and is priced to sell.



Selling to down size as I'm moving to the CBD. First to see will buy.



Price dropped as registration has expired and I have no use for the car anymore. Grab yourself a bargain!



$9995 (alot fo car for the money)



0450 232 121



Melbourne



