Smg-jk
Join Date: Jul 2012
Default 2007 Jeep Commando 3.0 CRD Turbo diesel
Asking Price: 9990
Make: Jeep
Model: Commando
Year: 2007
Condition: Excellent
Odometer KM: 177000
Rego State: Victoria
For sale is my beloved Jeep Commando. It's in excellent condition with FULL SERVICE HISTORY.

Serviced every 10,000km - Mechanically A1 with mostly highway KM.
Near new Kumho Road Venture tyres all around
Near new Bilstein Shocks all around $1400 (Excellent ride comfort)
New brakes
Just serviced
Hayman Reese towbar with brake assist (I've never used it)
Anderson Plug
Under body Air Compressor installed
Dual Battery isolator system
7 seats with rear aircon and controls



It also includes a factory Satellite Navigation and 7 speaker stereo.

Very safe and comfortable ride. Probably the best Commander online, must see and is priced to sell.

Selling to down size as I'm moving to the CBD. First to see will buy.

Price dropped as registration has expired and I have no use for the car anymore. Grab yourself a bargain!

$9995 (alot fo car for the money)

0450 232 121

Melbourne

Cheapest in AUS

