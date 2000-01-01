Scan Codes Help Please Hi Guys



I received my BlueDriver scan tool and have it all set up and working.



Did a full scan and came back with a couple of codes.



If anyone has any experience with these codes and some simple solutions to try, I would appreciate it.



Under All Wheel / Final Drive section

C1418 Stored - Front Differential Control Circuit High



Under Powertrain Control Module Section

P0471 Stored - Exhaust Pressure Sensor "A" Circuit Range/Performance



Assuming this one is a faulty sensor, but have no idea where to even locate it LOL.



2007 CRD Laredo with 200100 odd kays.



Thanks for any assistance



Ben. Hi GuysI received my BlueDriver scan tool and have it all set up and working.Did a full scan and came back with a couple of codes.If anyone has any experience with these codes and some simple solutions to try, I would appreciate it.Under All Wheel / Final Drive sectionC1418 Stored - Front Differential Control Circuit HighUnder Powertrain Control Module SectionP0471 Stored - Exhaust Pressure Sensor "A" Circuit Range/PerformanceAssuming this one is a faulty sensor, but have no idea where to even locate it LOL.2007 CRD Laredo with 200100 odd kays.Thanks for any assistanceBen.