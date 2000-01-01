Hi Guys
I received my BlueDriver scan tool and have it all set up and working.
Did a full scan and came back with a couple of codes.
If anyone has any experience with these codes and some simple solutions to try, I would appreciate it.
Under All Wheel / Final Drive section
C1418 Stored - Front Differential Control Circuit High
Under Powertrain Control Module Section
P0471 Stored - Exhaust Pressure Sensor "A" Circuit Range/Performance
Assuming this one is a faulty sensor, but have no idea where to even locate it LOL.
2007 CRD Laredo with 200100 odd kays.
Thanks for any assistance
Ben.