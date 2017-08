Headers 4.7 litre Time for a new exhaust system got borla cat back touring system on its way. So I was thinking time to do headers as well got that rattle on cold start ups. Has anyone fitted Doug thorley headers to a right hand drive. Or which set fits best on right hand drive





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Time for a new exhaust system got borla cat back touring system on its way. So I was thinking time to do headers as well got that rattle on cold start ups. Has anyone fitted Doug thorley headers to a right hand drive. Or which set fits best on right hand driveSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk