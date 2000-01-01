 No start, No Crank, No Click, No Go! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > TJ / YJ / Brute Wrangler
Reload this Page No start, No Crank, No Click, No Go!


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Tee Jay's Avatar
Tee Jay  Tee Jay is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default No start, No Crank, No Click, No Go!
Hi guys, been a quiet member for a couple of years and found the site very useful. I have been searching for a similar problem to mine in the threads, but gave up after a couple of days. Before I call a mobile mechanic/auto electrician to come and help, I'm wondering if anyone can offer suggestions?

I just returned from a trip around Australia. My 2003 TJ (4.0l manual) performed well, despite the many floods we went through in the Kimberly region (which has caused a problem with my clutch - but thats not the issue). A couple of days ago I went to start her up and nothing! The dash lights go on, but no start and not even a click at the starter. The fuel pump continues to prime endlessly, and the Engine Warning Light stays on for 5 seconds or so then begins to flash until I turn off the key. The battery is almost new (12.8v showing), and the terminals and wires look in great condition. The headlights, A/C and stereo all work when the ignition acc is on, and they do not dim. They all turn off as expected when key is cranked.

I checked the relays and swapped them around, but same thing. All but two of the fuses in the relay box are working. Numbers 16 (O2 sensor) and 28 (Inject) have no power going to them, either in the ignition on or off position. In the fuse box behind the glove box, only fuse numbers 1 and 2 have power going to them. None of the others show power, but the fuses themselves are ok.

I'm guessing the ECU is malfunctioning, or there is a short somewhere, just haven't been able to trace it yet. All the earths look ok (the ones I can see anyway), and the fuel pump keeps pumping even when i remove the fuel pump relay.

The last task I did on the jeep was to remove the skid plate and change the Transmission oil the week before. But she started up fine after that. It was a week later that I encountered this problem.

Anyone got any ideas before I call in an Auto electrician? Thanks in advance

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 01:39 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=