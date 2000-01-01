No start, No Crank, No Click, No Go! Hi guys, been a quiet member for a couple of years and found the site very useful. I have been searching for a similar problem to mine in the threads, but gave up after a couple of days. Before I call a mobile mechanic/auto electrician to come and help, I'm wondering if anyone can offer suggestions?



I just returned from a trip around Australia. My 2003 TJ (4.0l manual) performed well, despite the many floods we went through in the Kimberly region (which has caused a problem with my clutch - but thats not the issue). A couple of days ago I went to start her up and nothing! The dash lights go on, but no start and not even a click at the starter. The fuel pump continues to prime endlessly, and the Engine Warning Light stays on for 5 seconds or so then begins to flash until I turn off the key. The battery is almost new (12.8v showing), and the terminals and wires look in great condition. The headlights, A/C and stereo all work when the ignition acc is on, and they do not dim. They all turn off as expected when key is cranked.



I checked the relays and swapped them around, but same thing. All but two of the fuses in the relay box are working. Numbers 16 (O2 sensor) and 28 (Inject) have no power going to them, either in the ignition on or off position. In the fuse box behind the glove box, only fuse numbers 1 and 2 have power going to them. None of the others show power, but the fuses themselves are ok.



I'm guessing the ECU is malfunctioning, or there is a short somewhere, just haven't been able to trace it yet. All the earths look ok (the ones I can see anyway), and the fuel pump keeps pumping even when i remove the fuel pump relay.



The last task I did on the jeep was to remove the skid plate and change the Transmission oil the week before. But she started up fine after that. It was a week later that I encountered this problem.



