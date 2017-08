Hi from the uk Hello all i own a zj which is a current project for green laning and just purchased a kj which has some big engine issues which i will get to later ive been sent over from the us forum lost jeeps because there jeeps are different to ours so i hope you can help. Hello all i own a zj which is a current project for green laning and just purchased a kj which has some big engine issues which i will get to later ive been sent over from the us forum lost jeeps because there jeeps are different to ours so i hope you can help.