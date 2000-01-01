Kj 2.5 diesel bad running Hi ok purchased this kj 2.5 diesel about 3 months back in the hope of fixing the engine which was miss firing and chucking out alot of smoke i found someone fitted the cambelt wrong the put it right when i assume it started making funny noises anyway i have one word to describe what i found ......armageddon.

Exhaust side perfect inlet side :

7 smashed lifters

1 broken rocker

7 bent valves

And a partridge in a pear tree.

I could fix it but its going to be as much as a second hand engine so an engine swop is on the cards ?

I have been offered a 2.8 grand voyager for its engine so my question is can a 2.8 go straight in replacement of the 2.5 using same wiring loom and ecu ?or do i need to swop anytging out from one car to the other ? Hi ok purchased this kj 2.5 diesel about 3 months back in the hope of fixing the engine which was miss firing and chucking out alot of smoke i found someone fitted the cambelt wrong the put it right when i assume it started making funny noises anyway i have one word to describe what i found ......armageddon.Exhaust side perfect inlet side :7 smashed lifters1 broken rocker7 bent valvesAnd a partridge in a pear tree.I could fix it but its going to be as much as a second hand engine so an engine swop is on the cards ?I have been offered a 2.8 grand voyager for its engine so my question is can a 2.8 go straight in replacement of the 2.5 using same wiring loom and ecu ?or do i need to swop anytging out from one car to the other ?