Towing Jeep that fits under a 7' garage door? Bagged? Hi people..



Iv sold everything..

I sold my 24' toyhauler because it's to big for little ole me, and I need to get far away from the noisy crowded camp grounds.

I also just sold my cummins 5 speed E350 van because it didn't fit under my 7x16 garage door. It's also not the 4x4 I should have bought to drive up fire roads and pass's in colorado and again, my big toyhauler is sold and don't need a cummins. I still regret selling it though..



So now I'm sitting here with a pile of cash but not sure on what 4x4 vehicle to look for. I never buy new and I'm ok to travel for a vehicle I want even though Iv had mixed results..



I need a 4x4 vehicle that's no taller than 6'10" Bagged?

I need to haul one DR-Z400S enduro.

I need a place to sleep for two but not sold on Roof top tents.

I'd like a few of the amenities my toyhauler provided, but in off road capable size. Thinking oz tent with cots maybe? But what about a shower and kitchen?



I'm considering a full size 4x4 truck and a bed camper I could remove, with bumper motorcycle carrier. But I'm concerned about the off road capabilities a stock 4x4 truck with a heavy camper on it, compared to a Jeep towing a off road trailer? But also concerned about the carrying and towing capacity of the Jeep..

Which jeep has the highest and where would I put the motorcycle?



Just thinking out loud here.. Either way, I need a 4x4 capable of the things I mentioned and would be interested in any ideas or experiences from the group.



Thanks















