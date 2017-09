2018 Jeep Renegade The 2018 Jeep Renegade poses an interesting question: Is it possible to marry a great economy car and a great off-roader in one vehicle? Four years after we first asked that, we’re still wowed by the amount of real Jeep tucked into this tiny trucklet. It’s the smallest Jeep sold by the brand since the last world war, but the Renegade...











Read More...



The 2018 Jeep Renegade poses an interesting question: Is it possible to marry a great economy car and a great off-roader in one vehicle? Four years after we first asked that, we’re still wowed by the amount of real Jeep tucked into this tiny trucklet. It’s the smallest Jeep sold by the brand since the last world war, but the Renegade...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com