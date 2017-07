A/C drier for RHD US XJ Hi All,

My wife is a mail carrier in the US and we have a 1998 factory Right Hand Drive XJ. The A/C is out. I can not find a receiver drier in US, so I thought maybe since the jeeps there are RHD it may be the one I am looking for? Here is a pic of the one I need. Looking from the front of the jeep, it is on the right hand side of the engine bay. The tube on top comes out and curves around to the left of the drier. In my LHD XJ, its the opposite. Thanks! Ds







