 Tough KJ + A somewhat strange tail - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Tough KJ + A somewhat strange tail


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
a-frame81's Avatar
a-frame81  a-frame81 is offline
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Sep 2008
Posts: 50
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default Tough KJ + A somewhat strange tail
So on Tuesday afternoon a Corolla Driver tried to make my KJ his hood ornament:



The end result to the KJ:



Look hard and you'll see where the bottom of the tailgate is bowed in. Pretty good if you ask me.

Now for the strange part. On Thursday afternoon while heading home the car seemed to drop back a gear unexpectedly, the engine light came on and then it stopped shifting into top gear. Would just keep revving out in what seemed like 3rd. I took it to the mechanic this morning and the code was for a stuck low reverse solenoid in the gearbox. They said it could be related to the accident but also had a note in their system saying it could be low transmission fluid. They only did the trans service 10000km ago, which is about 12 months so they said they'd do it again. Just got a text at 5:07 to say it's ready so hopefully it's sorted.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 31 Minutes Ago
Tog's Avatar
Tog  Tog is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 223
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 2
Liked 9 Times in 9 Posts
Default
Mine used to do the low reverse thing all the time ended up having to get a full rebuild. Hope you fare better than I did

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 06:55 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=