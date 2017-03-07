Tough KJ + A somewhat strange tail So on Tuesday afternoon a Corolla Driver tried to make my KJ his hood ornament:







The end result to the KJ:







Look hard and you'll see where the bottom of the tailgate is bowed in. Pretty good if you ask me.



