Frozen calipers Hi team,



I went to replace my front hubs and pads but couldn't get the brake calipers off the rotors.



I had to clamp/compress them while bleeding the fluid before they would come off (with a lot of effort and swearing I might add).



How do I know if it's the pistons or the caliper pins causing the issue?



I need to sort this asap as the brakes are very noisy and you can hear them binding below 60kph.



Sent from my SM-G570Y using Tapatalk Hi team,I went to replace my front hubs and pads but couldn't get the brake calipers off the rotors.I had to clamp/compress them while bleeding the fluid before they would come off (with a lot of effort and swearing I might add).How do I know if it's the pistons or the caliper pins causing the issue?I need to sort this asap as the brakes are very noisy and you can hear them binding below 60kph.Sent from my SM-G570Y using Tapatalk