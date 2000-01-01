 MY13 JKU Rubicon, Cherry Red, lots of mods and extras! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page MY13 JKU Rubicon, Cherry Red, lots of mods and extras!


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
FireTruck's Avatar
FireTruck  FireTruck is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Posts: 903
Likes: 0
Liked 5 Times in 3 Posts
Default MY13 JKU Rubicon, Cherry Red, lots of mods and extras!
Asking Price: $50,000
Make: Jeep
Model: JKU Rubicon
Year: MY'13
Condition: Has been off-road but embarrassed to say, not enough!
Odometer KM: 43,481
Rego State: through end Nov'17
Moving O/S, so its a reluctant sale - but she has to go.
Built to be a solid (but not heavy!) and capable off-road weapon with high quality components.
43,481 km, rego through to end Nov 2017.
Has been off-road but embarrassed to say, nowhere near enough!! Some minor scratches from the trail ('trail pin striping), but no major damage.
Front and rear diff lockers, in-car swayer disconnect, 4:1 transfer case, Dana 44 diffs front and rear (32 spline rear, 30 spline front), 4.10 diff gears, Alpine 7 speaker system with subwoofer, 730N media centre with GPS, Rubicon rock rails.
Hard top with hothead liners.
3 Synergy lift with the lot (DBOR Wild Kit), including adjustable control arms all-round, adjustable front track bar and drag link, extended track bar brackets to raise the roll centre for better handling, extended brake lines, adjustable tie rod, etc.
Fox remote res shocks, fox steering stabiliser.
DBOR flat fenders.
Pro comp 7069 Flat black 17x9 alloy wheels.
35 (315/70R17) Mickey Thompson MTZ Mud Tyres (50% tread).
Genright rear alum bumper with 4 x LED backup lights.
Genright alum body mounted tyre carrier with number plate and brake light.
Heavy duty tow hitch with trailer plug and anderson plug for 12V power.
Tekonsha trailer electric brake controller.
Genright alum front bar with custom hoop.
Warn 9.5 cti-s winch (synthetic rope).
Rigid D2 LED driving lights.
Airaid cold air kit (air filter) sounds awesome!
Upgraded headlight bulbs (+100s).
UH7760nb UHF radio with speaker in the base unit under drivers seat, and speaker in the handset.
Front and rear Synergy steel grab handles.
Aftermarket 1310 front driveshaft and Terraflex exhaust spacers.
Spod switch panel with space for a gauge (not included).
Custom relay and fuse box.
Removable rear mud flaps.
Slush mats (and original carpet mats).
Brand new, painted black, G2 cast alum diff covers (not installed).
Im sure there is more, but that should be most of it!
I am very particular with my builds, so the attention to detail is second to none.
Would you believe that I even painted the muffler charcoal with heat proof paint because I didnt like the way it looked (all silver and weird looking)??
For lots of details on most of the upgrades and additions, see my build thread on Ausjeep:
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=121388

Or buy her with my camper trailer that is also for sale for a package price of $65k!
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...00#post1600000

***One note on availability, I can't sell until the camper is sold... otherwise I have no way to get the camper out of the garage! Faster the camper sells, faster the JK will be available... or just buy them both












__________________
MY'13 JKU Rubi

Build thread:
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=121388

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:15 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=