MY13 JKU Rubicon, Cherry Red, lots of mods and extras! Asking Price: $50,000 Make: Jeep Model: JKU Rubicon Year: MY'13 Condition: Has been off-road but embarrassed to say, not enough! Odometer KM: 43,481 Rego State: through end Nov'17 Moving O/S, so its a reluctant sale - but she has to go.

Built to be a solid (but not heavy!) and capable off-road weapon with high quality components.

43,481 km, rego through to end Nov 2017.

Has been off-road but embarrassed to say, nowhere near enough!! Some minor scratches from the trail ('trail pin striping), but no major damage.

Front and rear diff lockers, in-car swayer disconnect, 4:1 transfer case, Dana 44 diffs front and rear (32 spline rear, 30 spline front), 4.10 diff gears, Alpine 7 speaker system with subwoofer, 730N media centre with GPS, Rubicon rock rails.

Hard top with hothead liners.

3 Synergy lift with the lot (DBOR Wild Kit), including adjustable control arms all-round, adjustable front track bar and drag link, extended track bar brackets to raise the roll centre for better handling, extended brake lines, adjustable tie rod, etc.

Fox remote res shocks, fox steering stabiliser.

DBOR flat fenders.

Pro comp 7069 Flat black 17x9 alloy wheels.

35 (315/70R17) Mickey Thompson MTZ Mud Tyres (50% tread).

Genright rear alum bumper with 4 x LED backup lights.

Genright alum body mounted tyre carrier with number plate and brake light.

Heavy duty tow hitch with trailer plug and anderson plug for 12V power.

Tekonsha trailer electric brake controller.

Genright alum front bar with custom hoop.

Warn 9.5 cti-s winch (synthetic rope).

Rigid D2 LED driving lights.

Airaid cold air kit (air filter) sounds awesome!

Upgraded headlight bulbs (+100s).

UH7760nb UHF radio with speaker in the base unit under drivers seat, and speaker in the handset.

Front and rear Synergy steel grab handles.

Aftermarket 1310 front driveshaft and Terraflex exhaust spacers.

Spod switch panel with space for a gauge (not included).

Custom relay and fuse box.

Removable rear mud flaps.

Slush mats (and original carpet mats).

Brand new, painted black, G2 cast alum diff covers (not installed).

Im sure there is more, but that should be most of it!

I am very particular with my builds, so the attention to detail is second to none.

Would you believe that I even painted the muffler charcoal with heat proof paint because I didnt like the way it looked (all silver and weird looking)??

For lots of details on most of the upgrades and additions, see my build thread on Ausjeep:

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=121388



Or buy her with my camper trailer that is also for sale for a package price of $65k!

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...00#post1600000



***One note on availability, I can't sell until the camper is sold... otherwise I have no way to get the camper out of the garage! Faster the camper sells, faster the JK will be available... or just buy them both

























MY'13 JKU Rubi



Build thread:

