Inner CV boot split Hi guys,



Noticed my inner CV boot has a split in it and is spitting grease everywhere.

So far calls to places like Covs & Repco has turned up nothing as they don't have a listing for the 2004 cherokee.



Does anyone have a source for them other than the dealership? Even ebay seems to only have international stuff.

This is the oem part number: 05066024AA



Any info appreciated.

Cheers, Trav Hi guys,Noticed my inner CV boot has a split in it and is spitting grease everywhere.So far calls to places like Covs & Repco has turned up nothing as they don't have a listing for the 2004 cherokee.Does anyone have a source for them other than the dealership? Even ebay seems to only have international stuff.This is the oem part number: 05066024AAAny info appreciated.Cheers, Trav