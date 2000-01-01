 Disable navigation lockout - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

POLY4X4
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Disable navigation lockout


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
jaemiem  jaemiem is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Perth, Western Australia
Posts: 15
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default Disable navigation lockout
So a mate has a Ford Ranger got a OBD tool and the FORScan software, and was able to unlock / disable the sat nav lockout when the car is in motion.

Is there anything like that from the Jeeps?? Apart from the Lockpick units?

It's starting to get on my nerves now that something like this can't be done on this car. I understand why its there, but when a passenger cant even use it, thats bloody stupid. They can detect when people are in the seat, why can't it allow someone to enter it in!!! *end rant*

Anyway, anyone attempted something like this, or know of anything?

Cheers
__________________
Granite MY14 Overland CRD

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
SeaComms's Avatar
SeaComms  SeaComms is offline
MonsterMoose
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Noosa QLD.
Age: 51
Posts: 7,787
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1,104
Liked 685 Times in 382 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Lockpick and RAX are the only 2 I know of. It can be done as the 8.4Nav in my KL does not block me from entering an address whilst in motion. However it does block me entering a different state and they haven't been able to fix that in 18 months.

Sent from my SM-G900I using Tapatalk
__________________
Cheers, Dave :)


2010 JK now replaced with 2015 Granite Crystal KL Trailhawk
Over 5'000 Club
Last edited by SeaComms; 1 Hour Ago at 06:09 PM.
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:32 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=