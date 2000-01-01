Disable navigation lockout So a mate has a Ford Ranger got a OBD tool and the FORScan software, and was able to unlock / disable the sat nav lockout when the car is in motion.



So a mate has a Ford Ranger got a OBD tool and the FORScan software, and was able to unlock / disable the sat nav lockout when the car is in motion.Is there anything like that from the Jeeps?? Apart from the Lockpick units?It's starting to get on my nerves now that something like this can't be done on this car. I understand why its there, but when a passenger cant even use it, thats bloody stupid. They can detect when people are in the seat, why can't it allow someone to enter it in!!! *end rant*Anyway, anyone attempted something like this, or know of anything?Cheers

