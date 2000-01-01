To punch or not to punch I have had a hi flow exhaust fitted to my 07 crd commander for some time, it's a dpf back and the original cat remains.



I have tried a few reputable exhaust joint around west of melbourne and all i get is sorry dont know what I'm getting my self into or yeah will give it a crack but we cant quote it because it dont know what its going to take.

What worries me more is "we will give it a crack"



