kj speedo calibration I have a jeep kj 2006 2.8 diesel. the factory tyres where 235/65/r17.



I have put a lift kit in and now put bigger tyres on 265/70/r17 the speedo is now reading lower than what the actual speed is. it is out by about 4 to 5 kms.



I have been told that the dealer can recalibrate the speedo if they plug it into there software?? but the dealer doesn't know how to do it here in south island NZ



does any body out there know how to do it or have had it done by the dealer??



the info I have so far would indicate the 2005 and earlier models the DBR111 can do it. ??? 2006 and 07 the starscan needs to be used?? but you still need to know what to do.

