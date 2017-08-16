Working parts 1996 grand Cherokee limited Asking Price: Negotiations Condition: Used Location: Hornsby nsw Hi 1996 Jeep limited grand Cherokee



5 months rego still left on her till 16-8-17



4 new tyres on it , under 20 kms on them

Clean gold rims

New starter motor-2wks

New crank angle sensor-2wks

New oil filter

New leads an spark plugs

New Distributor Rotor

I done all of these new parts put on Jeep----

then 2 weeks later I think my head gasket has blown , (I think)

I have no time or money to fix it up (guttured about it) other wise ild fix it up myself,

Still runs / starts / drives bit rough though ,

oil I think is leaking from the head an temperature goes up after 10 mins of running so I'm sure it's the gasket,



Body clean an strong - hardly a mark on it- no rust

Inside in good condition but not 100% clean- saggy roof thou

All electronic windows- doors -seats work

Motor problem Could be easy fixed I'm sure for the right person in the field

Feel free to come an look or ask me any questions

Darryl 0421886745 hornsby nsw

Send me a offer an it could be yours

