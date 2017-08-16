Hi 1996 Jeep limited grand Cherokee
5 months rego still left on her till 16-8-17
4 new tyres on it , under 20 kms on them
Clean gold rims
New starter motor-2wks
New crank angle sensor-2wks
New oil filter
New leads an spark plugs
New Distributor Rotor
I done all of these new parts put on Jeep----
then 2 weeks later I think my head gasket has blown , (I think)
I have no time or money to fix it up (guttured about it) other wise ild fix it up myself,
Still runs / starts / drives bit rough though ,
oil I think is leaking from the head an temperature goes up after 10 mins of running so I'm sure it's the gasket,
Body clean an strong - hardly a mark on it- no rust
Inside in good condition but not 100% clean- saggy roof thou
All electronic windows- doors -seats work
Motor problem Could be easy fixed I'm sure for the right person in the field
Feel free to come an look or ask me any questions
Darryl 0421886745 hornsby nsw
Send me a offer an it could be yours
Great to fix up or if you need parts for your 4x4