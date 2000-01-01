XJ Parts!!!
Asking Price: $295 for the lot + postage or see below for individual prices
Condition: New and Used
Location: Perth, Ocean Reef 6027
All Items are surplus to my needs. Happy to answer all questions and provide pictures upon request. if you are looking for something that isnt listed please DO NOT ask
ITEM: OEM Door Lock Actuator
TO SUIT: '85-'96 XJ pre update
CONDITION: Excellent/Used; in good working order. no issues
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 including postage within Oz
includes linkage. fits all doors front and rear, left and right
ITEM: OEM Oil Pressure Sending Unit
TO SUIT: '99-'01 XJ 4.0L (3 Pin Flat)
CONDITION: Excellent/Used; in good working order. no issues
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
ITEM: Magna-Pure Power Steering/Transmission Filter
TO SUIT: XJ
CONDITION: Brand New in Package
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz
Fits all 3/8" applications including stock Jeep PS hoses
ITEM: 36 Tooth Speedo Gear
TO SUIT: XJ
CONDITION: Used in Pristine Condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz
to see what ratio this fits visit http://www.morris4x4center.com/jeep-...ears/index.htm
ITEM: OEM 4.0L Engine Oil Pan Drain Plugs x 4 - NEW
TO SUIT: XJ
CONDITION: NEW
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
ITEM: OEM Transfer Case Shift Control Bearing Assembly
TO SUIT: XJ; OEM part #5014148AA
CONDITION: Used in Good Condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 including postage within Oz
this is the bearing that fits into the bracket that attaches to the floorpan. includes boot. these commonly wear out after a transfer case drop as the angle is usually not corrected or accounted and allows the bearing and plastic link connections to wear out prematurely
ITEM: OEM Water Pump Pulley
TO SUIT: '97-'01 XJ with 4.0L; pn 53002907
CONDITION: Used in excellent condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage
ITEM: OEM Water Pump Pulley
TO SUIT: XJ with 4.0L; pn 53002906
CONDITION: Used in excellent condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage
ITEM: OEM Oil Filter Adaptor with Bolt
TO SUIT: XJ with 4.0L
CONDITION: Used in excellent condition; O-Rings not included
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
ITEM: OEM Trackbar Bracket
TO SUIT: XJ
CONDITION: Used in excellent condition - Upgraded to Iron Rock Unit
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + Postage
Fits the Frame End - Simple Bolt in unit using factory hardware
ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors
TO SUIT: '96-'00 XJ 4.0L Chrysler #53030778
CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4
ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors
TO SUIT: '99-'01 XJ 4.0L Chrysler #4854181
CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4
ITEM: Standard Brand Distributor Cap #FD169
TO SUIT: '94-'96 XJ 4.0L with 53006150 Distributor
CONDITION: Brand New in Box
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
ITEM: Pair Front OEM Coil Spring Upper Bumpstops (1 - New, 1 - Used)
TO SUIT: XJ
CONDITION: 1 Brand New in Box (Crown p/n 52004295), 1 in Good Used Condition. Matching units
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 for the new one + postage; $10 for the used one + postage. will combine postage
ITEM: OEM Left Hand Side Parking Brake Cable
TO SUIT: XJ - removed from '98 model; suits models with cables next to frame
CONDITION: Excellent/Used
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage
ITEM: Standard Brand Coolant Temp Gauge Sender (BNIB) part number TS334
TO SUIT: '92-'96 Cherokee 4.0L with Temp Gauge - must have single flat pin connector
CONDITION: New in Box - Never Used or Fitted
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 local pickup or $40 including postage within Oz
this is the temp sender that mounts at the rear of the cylinder head. fits '92-'96 Chero w/single flat pin connector. ONLY for vehicles with a gauge. if you dont have a gauge this will NOT work with your model.
ITEM: OEM PCM (Computer) #P56041 code 200 JBSAA
TO SUIT: pre update XJ - looks to be an early '96 unit
CONDITION: Used - came out of pre update XJ in good working order
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $45 plus postage
ITEM: Fuel Pressure Regulator (Brand New in Box); Standard Motor Products part number PR210
TO SUIT: '94-'96 with Regulator Mounted on Fuel Rail w/Return Line - rated to 39psi working pressure
CONDITION: Brand New in Box
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $40 local pickup/$55 including postage within Oz
suits early XJs with 39psi system with a fuel rail mounted regulator. if your XJ has the in tank fuel pump/regulator requiring 49 psi this will NOT suit your application.
ITEM: OEM Ignition Coil
TO SUIT: XJ/ZJ; removed from '96 XJ
CONDITION: Very Good/Used - no issues
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage
ITEM: Window Washer Reservoir w/Pumps and Sensor
TO SUIT: XJ
CONDITION: Used in Good Condition - no leaks. includes both Washer Pumps and Level Sensor
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5 + postage
ITEM: OEM Front Turn Indicator Lenses
TO SUIT: Pre Update XJ
CONDITION: Good/Used; minor scuffs - no cracks/damage
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5/each + postage
Available: Guard Indicators - Fender Mounted (x3); Front Turn Indicators (1 left and 1 right) - these mount below the headlights
ITEM: Driver Side Adjustable Dash Control Vent
TO SUIT: XJ
CONDITION: Used in Very Good Condition - No Damage
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within Australia
This is the adjustable Vent on the far right side of the dashboard
ITEM: OEM Front Seatbelt Buckles (pair left and right)
TO SUIT: '94-'96 XJ w/o electric seats (may fit some post update models)
CONDITION: Excellent/Used - no issues
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5/each + postage
these mount next to the console for front seats