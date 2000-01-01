





XJ Parts!!! Asking Price: $295 for the lot + postage or see below for individuals Condition: new and used Location: Perth - will post within Oz XJ Parts!!!

Asking Price: $295 for the lot + postage or see below for individual prices

Condition: New and Used

Location: Perth, Ocean Reef 6027

All Items are surplus to my needs. Happy to answer all questions and provide pictures upon request. if you are looking for something that isnt listed please DO NOT ask! if you want a shipping quote through AusPost send me your post code via pm or email me at





ITEM: OEM Door Lock Actuator

TO SUIT: '85-'96 XJ pre update

CONDITION: Excellent/Used; in good working order. no issues

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 including postage within Oz

includes linkage. fits all doors front and rear, left and right



ITEM: OEM Oil Pressure Sending Unit

TO SUIT: '99-'01 XJ 4.0L (3 Pin Flat)

CONDITION: Excellent/Used; in good working order. no issues

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz



ITEM: Magna-Pure Power Steering/Transmission Filter

TO SUIT: XJ

CONDITION: Brand New in Package

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz

Fits all 3/8" applications including stock Jeep PS hoses



ITEM: 36 Tooth Speedo Gear

TO SUIT: XJ

CONDITION: Used in Pristine Condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz

to see what ratio this fits visit



ITEM: OEM 4.0L Engine Oil Pan Drain Plugs x 4 - NEW

TO SUIT: XJ

CONDITION: NEW

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz



ITEM: OEM Transfer Case Shift Control Bearing Assembly

TO SUIT: XJ; OEM part #5014148AA

CONDITION: Used in Good Condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 including postage within Oz

this is the bearing that fits into the bracket that attaches to the floorpan. includes boot. these commonly wear out after a transfer case drop as the angle is usually not corrected or accounted and allows the bearing and plastic link connections to wear out prematurely



ITEM: OEM Water Pump Pulley

TO SUIT: '97-'01 XJ with 4.0L; pn 53002907

CONDITION: Used in excellent condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage



ITEM: OEM Water Pump Pulley

TO SUIT: XJ with 4.0L; pn 53002906

CONDITION: Used in excellent condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage



ITEM: OEM Oil Filter Adaptor with Bolt

TO SUIT: XJ with 4.0L

CONDITION: Used in excellent condition; O-Rings not included

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz



ITEM: OEM Trackbar Bracket

TO SUIT: XJ

CONDITION: Used in excellent condition - Upgraded to Iron Rock Unit

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + Postage

Fits the Frame End - Simple Bolt in unit using factory hardware



ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors

TO SUIT: '96-'00 XJ 4.0L Chrysler #53030778

CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz

set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4



ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors

TO SUIT: '99-'01 XJ 4.0L Chrysler #4854181

CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz

set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4



ITEM: Standard Brand Distributor Cap #FD169

TO SUIT: '94-'96 XJ 4.0L with 53006150 Distributor

CONDITION: Brand New in Box

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz



ITEM: Pair Front OEM Coil Spring Upper Bumpstops (1 - New, 1 - Used)

TO SUIT: XJ

CONDITION: 1 Brand New in Box (Crown p/n 52004295), 1 in Good Used Condition. Matching units

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 for the new one + postage; $10 for the used one + postage. will combine postage



ITEM: OEM Left Hand Side Parking Brake Cable

TO SUIT: XJ - removed from '98 model; suits models with cables next to frame

CONDITION: Excellent/Used

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage



ITEM: Standard Brand Coolant Temp Gauge Sender (BNIB) part number TS334

TO SUIT: '92-'96 Cherokee 4.0L with Temp Gauge - must have single flat pin connector

CONDITION: New in Box - Never Used or Fitted

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 local pickup or $40 including postage within Oz

this is the temp sender that mounts at the rear of the cylinder head. fits '92-'96 Chero w/single flat pin connector. ONLY for vehicles with a gauge. if you dont have a gauge this will NOT work with your model.



ITEM: OEM PCM (Computer) #P56041 code 200 JBSAA

TO SUIT: pre update XJ - looks to be an early '96 unit

CONDITION: Used - came out of pre update XJ in good working order

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $45 plus postage



ITEM: Fuel Pressure Regulator (Brand New in Box); Standard Motor Products part number PR210

TO SUIT: '94-'96 with Regulator Mounted on Fuel Rail w/Return Line - rated to 39psi working pressure

CONDITION: Brand New in Box

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $40 local pickup/$55 including postage within Oz

suits early XJs with 39psi system with a fuel rail mounted regulator. if your XJ has the in tank fuel pump/regulator requiring 49 psi this will NOT suit your application.



ITEM: OEM Ignition Coil

TO SUIT: XJ/ZJ; removed from '96 XJ

CONDITION: Very Good/Used - no issues

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage



ITEM: Window Washer Reservoir w/Pumps and Sensor

TO SUIT: XJ

CONDITION: Used in Good Condition - no leaks. includes both Washer Pumps and Level Sensor

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5 + postage



ITEM: OEM Front Turn Indicator Lenses

TO SUIT: Pre Update XJ

CONDITION: Good/Used; minor scuffs - no cracks/damage

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5/each + postage

Available: Guard Indicators - Fender Mounted (x3); Front Turn Indicators (1 left and 1 right) - these mount below the headlights



ITEM: Driver Side Adjustable Dash Control Vent

TO SUIT: XJ

CONDITION: Used in Very Good Condition - No Damage

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within Australia

This is the adjustable Vent on the far right side of the dashboard



ITEM: OEM Front Seatbelt Buckles (pair left and right)

TO SUIT: '94-'96 XJ w/o electric seats (may fit some post update models)

CONDITION: Excellent/Used - no issues

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5/each + postage

