mix and match lift kit Hi guys, im in the midst of lifting my car FINALLY! and have seen a few kits like the OME, dobbis and CRDStu ones but wondering if anyone has mixed and matched brands by making there "own" lift kit in terms of for eg, buying dobinsons 2" raised spring and putting on koni shocks or bilstein shockers, if so what did you guys do, how would you rate it and how much did it set you back?



