New JK panhard drop bracket kit - OME FK39 Asking Price: $70 Condition: New never fitted Location: Sydney - Castle hill New JK rear track bar / Panhard drop bracket kit - OME FK39

--- Black with new extended bump stops and bolts.

--- Rear chassis side application

--- For at least 2" lift (OME lift measurement)

--- Should improve ride quality

--- Instructions included

--- $70

--- Pickup only

--- Designed to work with factory track bar. (real 2 - 2.5" lift only)

