Hi From Cairns QLD Hello

I bought my first 4x4 - a Jeep JK 2012 wrangler. it's got everything as factory and over the next few months i hope to add things to make it off-road worthy, start with some easy trips, and eventually do a trip up to the tip of Cape york and tackle the Old Telegraph Track!



I don't know anything at all and hope to learn and give back to the community. HelloI bought my first 4x4 - a Jeep JK 2012 wrangler. it's got everything as factory and over the next few months i hope to add things to make it off-road worthy, start with some easy trips, and eventually do a trip up to the tip of Cape york and tackle the Old Telegraph Track!I don't know anything at all and hope to learn and give back to the community.