If you are a big fan of Jeep, and start to think how to make passive income. Great! I have an idea for you: sell



What is a License

Just to make sure everyone is on the same page a license is when a company or manufacturer pays for the rights to make or sell something that is copyrighted or trademarked. This means in order to have the Jeep logo on the toy or the name Jeep Wrangler on the toy, the factory has to pay Jeep to produce this. A production license only goes so far sometimes. In order for you to sell the product, you may need a different license or a higher level licenses than just a production licenses. This is because Jeep wants to get there share of the money when it comes to the product being made since it is based on their idea. They own the rights to the product being made and need cut into the money making. Licensing works the same with any product no matter if it is a car brand or a toaster. If you want to make a product with the logo of a trademarked or copyrighted brand, then you have to have a legal license.



How to Find Factory with Real License

Having a legal license gets to the point of verifying that the licenses the manufactory has are real and not counterfeit. Anyone can print a piece of paper with the Jeep logo saying that they have licenses to produce toys that can be sold, but this doesnt make it real. You must ensure that the license is real and also good for where you plan to sell the toys.



The first step in finding a company with a real license is doing an internet search. This will get you on the right track of finding a company with a real license. There are sites that can help you find factories with that have licenses for the product you want. You can then get a hold of these factories and verify against the documents they provided that they are who they say they are.



Another great way to finding a factory to manufacture your goods is to talk to other business that has license toys produced. They may be able to point you to a factory that has a jeep license. For example, if you know someone that sells Ford or Disney toys, then it is probably a good chance that factory also has a Jeep license. Using a factory recommended to you by someone else also helps ensure that the quality of the toy will be to your standards because you can see a different toy they are producing.

The final and possibly easiest way to find a factory that can produce legal to sell Jeep toys is to partner with a larger manufacturer. Companies like Mattel or Matchbox has Hot Wheels and things made in the image of Jeeps with the logos, so they know of a factory that has a license. It could be a challenge though getting ahold of a large company to partner with. This option opens a different door if you cant get ahold of a larger company, and that different door is partnering with a reputable sourcing agent on their orders. If you happen to sell similar products to their clients, then by partnering with them the order volume will go up which may help reduce the per unit cost. This means they will get some benefit by helping you too. Since they are the middle man in a way they may charge you a little more per unit than their direct cost, so they can make a little return, it will take probably 6-15% of your total order amount with the supplier as the service fees, but this can guarantee you getting legal Jeep products that you can sell.



How to Verify Jeep License

If you dont partner with someone else on their order, then you need to verify yourself that they license the factory claims to have, they really do have. You can do this by using a license lookup tool and confirm that the license is real. Also check their business license to make sure they are registered properly with their government. This will help ensure they are legit. You then have to confirm that the license is good for selling on Amazon. The best way to do this is to contact Amazon. It may take some hoop jumping, but they are the ones who have the final say on what license they are accepting.



Marketing your Jeep Toy

Once you have finally got your Jeep toys manufactured and in hand you need to do some marketing. Using good descriptions and keywords on your Amazon listing only goes so far. The best way to advertise your toys is to make a website and post regular updates. Also, make social media accounts such as Facebook with the same business name and post there often too. It is also a good idea to become an Amazon Affiliate and that way you can get your own special link to your product and when it sells you get a small kick back from Amazon for referring the people to the sell. This way you make money twice. Once from Amazon for the referral, and once for selling your Jeep toy.



Sarah Kaiser is a digital marketing manager at



