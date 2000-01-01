Serpentine belt tensioner Hi all



Has anyone had there auto spring loaded belt tensioner loose tension over the years??



I have a ,94 model that doesn't use the alternator to tension the belt it uses a spring loaded thingo



I have removed totally the mechanical fan AND pulley and shaft as described by "gojeep" and rerouted the stock length belt, and now have electric fans only



The belt now has a reduced contact patch on the alternator and when under load like night with A/C on and lights on hi beam and driving lights I get the belt squeeling on the alternator pulley.



I seem to feel that I don't need to apply as much force on the tensioner anymore when removing the belt.



I'm probably just going to buy a new tensioner but wondered if anyone has experienced this



