Hi all
Has anyone had there auto spring loaded belt tensioner loose tension over the years??
I have a ,94 model that doesn't use the alternator to tension the belt it uses a spring loaded thingo
I have removed totally the mechanical fan AND pulley and shaft as described by "gojeep" and rerouted the stock length belt, and now have electric fans only
The belt now has a reduced contact patch on the alternator and when under load like night with A/C on and lights on hi beam and driving lights I get the belt squeeling on the alternator pulley.
I seem to feel that I don't need to apply as much force on the tensioner anymore when removing the belt.
I'm probably just going to buy a new tensioner but wondered if anyone has experienced this
Macca