Selling my Grand Cherokee that has been idle in the shed for the past 12 months.
Have fixed the heater core problem just the car needs to be reassembled.
For $3000 you get the whole car plus all my spares lying around.
Car has:
Aftermarket tails lights and headlights
Rough Country 4" lift plus 2" spaces
Front Double cardon drive shaft
32" Mickey Thompson's
Aftermarket exhaust system
Flatland winch bar plus 13,000p winch
Full Leather interior
Rola roof rack
Set of 5120 Bilstein shocks ready to be put in
Heaps of spares, to many to list
Car is unregistered and will need a trailer or tray truck to move.
Motor was strong and before going of the road had the TPS, fuel pump and CPS replaced along with new titanium spark plus.
Red LED interior lights
This was Jimmy B's old grand so if you want to see the build up just check out his old thread.
Car is complete just needs a couple of weekends to get it all reassembled, I just just don't have the time and need the cash.
PM me for any other details, will post pics soon.
Check out http://flatland4x4.com/product/99-04...-winch-bumper/
My WJ is the silver one with the winch bumper