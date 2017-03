1999 WJ Modified - Not running but can be Asking Price: 3000 Make: WG/WJ Model: Grand Cherokee Year: 1999 Condition: Fair Odometer KM: 196xxx Rego State: Unregistered Selling my Grand Cherokee that has been idle in the shed for the past 12 months.

Have fixed the heater core problem just the car needs to be reassembled.

For $3000 you get the whole car plus all my spares lying around.

Car has:



Aftermarket tails lights and headlights

Rough Country 4" lift plus 2" spaces

Front Double cardon drive shaft

32" Mickey Thompson's

Aftermarket exhaust system

Flatland winch bar plus 13,000p winch

Full Leather interior

Rola roof rack

Set of 5120 Bilstein shocks ready to be put in

Heaps of spares, to many to list



Car is unregistered and will need a trailer or tray truck to move.



Motor was strong and before going of the road had the TPS, fuel pump and CPS replaced along with new titanium spark plus.



Red LED interior lights



This was Jimmy B's old grand so if you want to see the build up just check out his old thread.

Car is complete just needs a couple of weekends to get it all reassembled, I just just don't have the time and need the cash.

PM me for any other details, will post pics soon.



Check out

