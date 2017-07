Old Diesel Got a 20L Jerry can with a gallon or two of diesel in it, which I forgot about.

Been there for maybe 4 years.

1. Is it usable or should I just dispose ?

2. Can I mix it by filling the can with fresh diesel and use in the JK or NOT ?

3. Once empty should I clean the can out with maybe petrol in case there is any mould contamination ?



Got a 20L Jerry can with a gallon or two of diesel in it, which I forgot about.Been there for maybe 4 years.1. Is it usable or should I just dispose ?2. Can I mix it by filling the can with fresh diesel and use in the JK or NOT ?3. Once empty should I clean the can out with maybe petrol in case there is any mould contamination ?