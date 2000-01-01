 Can your KK fly? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default Can your KK fly?
Mine did.
I had to do a 2200k flyer. Started out at 9pm in terrible weather. Very wet. Very windy. And cold. Due to the conditions with lots of water on the road I was in 4x4 and only doing about 100k. (I was in south australia heading for the gold coast).
Over a crest and a kangaroo smiled at me and tried to cross the road. I hit the brakes and locked up the fronts. Turn slightly left to try to miss it. But just as I was about to clip him he had second thoughts and done a U turn. Fell over and I hit him smack bang amidships. Well I though it was going to be a write off. Instead he went under the KK and launched me off the ground. Maybe all four wheels!! Felt like it. Landed facing the curb, a bit of lucky correction got me straight again. Clean underwear and I kept driving. Albeit a bit slower. KK felt like it had a bad alignment for a few k's but it came good. Although the smell of hot roo makes me think more than a bit of him was still underneath.
15 k's and a town with a street light and less rain I got out holding my breath. Only damage was a few broken bits bellow the bumper. Although it was being held in place by about 200m of leg bone!!! I left it there.
I had a camera tripod in the back along with my fridge. The fridge stayed there although it wasn't tied down. The camera tripod hit the back of the drivers seat and ended up on the floor. All the loose change in the console ended up in every nook and cranny of the KK. I'm still finding it.

Moral of the story? First don't take on a 5ft roo. Second make sure all you loose stuff is secure. (Cargo net is on my shopping list). Third all that 'cheap' plastic on the front of the KK is much much stronger than I expected.

Now I gota go and get this darn bone out from under the bumper. Anyone got a dog?
2012 3.7. KK Jet.
2012 3.7. KK Jet.

Default
Wow what a story. Glad everything turned out ok....roo burgers anyone lol

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
