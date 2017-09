TJM side steps I looked around at different options for side steps. I liked the Mopar and Uneek rock rails but price ruled out both of these.



The TJM ones has about the same RRP as Uneek, but I got a bit of discount which made the TJM really good value for money.



According to the TJM website their side steps are for 2014+ WK2s. After looking at various other steps marketed for 2011-2017, and talking to the TJM salesmen they agreed that it should probably fit a 2012. I decided to take the plunge and ordered a set.



I picked them up today and fitted them earlier tonight. Pretty easy job, hardest part was taking the plastic sills off without breaking the clips. The TJM steps use the factory mounting holes and require no extra drilling of holes or other modifications. There's metal tabs that hook into the rectangular holes on the side of the body, and three bolts mounting from the bottom into chassis rail as well as three bolting through the pinch weld.



Here's a few photos. Didn't take too many as I was trying to get these done and still watch a movie with the family.































