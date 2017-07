Towing with wk2 petrol pentastar Hi guys,

I have the wk2 pentastar petrol grand Cherokee and was looking at towing a 1500kg camper trailer.

I know it's within the limits (brakes), though has anyone else done this with the petrol, all I see online is the diesel variant.

Cheers, paul





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Hi guys,I have the wk2 pentastar petrol grand Cherokee and was looking at towing a 1500kg camper trailer.I know it's within the limits (brakes), though has anyone else done this with the petrol, all I see online is the diesel variant.Cheers, paulSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



PVR __________________PVR