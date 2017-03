Genesis dual battery kit Hi,



I have recently installed the genesis dual battery kit in my 2012 JK . As this kit is pre wired to suit left hand drive models I have done it in a mirror image. My question is the isolator gets hot while the car is off and a red light is illuminated. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.



