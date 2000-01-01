Considering selling my KJ custom storage unit Years ago i produced a small number of KJ Storage Units for members here. I sold five of these units, and kept the original one for my own use. I am thinking of selling my unit now. It has served me well on desert trips, Cape York, etc but as i am getting too old now, i no longer am using it. Its sitting in my garage and i would like to find it a home with another KJ.

