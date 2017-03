Water Pump To Suit: 2.7 crd Location: Newcastle if possible I am after a water pump to suit a 2.7 crd wg GC or a part number to try and find one as I have had conflicting info as to the right one

cheers Phil

contact on 0425 378550 or via PM I am after a water pump to suit a 2.7 crd wg GC or a part number to try and find one as I have had conflicting info as to the right onecheers Philcontact on 0425 378550 or via PM __________________

Phil&Ann

WG Grand Cherokee CRD Just another way of going broke

to tow a Jayco Sterling van