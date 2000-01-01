 WJ Balljoint removal - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Grippy
Grippy
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Adelaide
Default WJ Balljoint removal
I'm getting all the bits ready to do my balljoints over Easter. Ive got the set of 4 balljoints, but everything I read about Dana 30 balljoints states they use the big C clamp style press with receiver cups etc.
Question is, I've done this on other cars and been able to whack em out with a sledge or air hammer will drive them out, doesn't matter if the old ones get rooted on the way out, they're going in the bin anyway, then for install a quick tap with suitable sized socket for the new ones that have been in the freezer overnight, will this work or am I better off holding off and buying the bloody press on eBay?
I drive over stuff!!!!

Tyvokka
Tyvokka
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Sydney
Hey Grippy, I got the press from here for $50 buxes.

Shop eBay I reckon. You'll have an easier time, 6 beer Vs a dozen job.
Grippy
Grippy
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Adelaide
I've been thinking I need to bite the bullet and get the damn thing but looking for excuses to not, haha.
I don't wanna pull it all apart to not be able to get the suckers out, although a quick hit with the air hammer should push them out
The driver's side lower has started to randomly pop, usually as I start to move the steering wheel, pretty sure it's the culprit, CV looks good, other bits down there look to be alright too
Sent from under my Grand Cherokee
I drive over stuff!!!!
