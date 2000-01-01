WJ Balljoint removal I'm getting all the bits ready to do my balljoints over Easter. Ive got the set of 4 balljoints, but everything I read about Dana 30 balljoints states they use the big C clamp style press with receiver cups etc.

Question is, I've done this on other cars and been able to whack em out with a sledge or air hammer will drive them out, doesn't matter if the old ones get rooted on the way out, they're going in the bin anyway, then for install a quick tap with suitable sized socket for the new ones that have been in the freezer overnight, will this work or am I better off holding off and buying the bloody press on eBay? I'm getting all the bits ready to do my balljoints over Easter. Ive got the set of 4 balljoints, but everything I read about Dana 30 balljoints states they use the big C clamp style press with receiver cups etc.Question is, I've done this on other cars and been able to whack em out with a sledge or air hammer will drive them out, doesn't matter if the old ones get rooted on the way out, they're going in the bin anyway, then for install a quick tap with suitable sized socket for the new ones that have been in the freezer overnight, will this work or am I better off holding off and buying the bloody press on eBay? __________________

I drive over stuff!!!!