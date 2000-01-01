Larger Tyres on My KL? Has anyone fitted 255/55 X R18 tyres to their Limited KL with 18" wheels and if so has it been successful, my first thoughts were to fit 17" wheels giving me more selection of A/T tyres, there is not a lot of selection in wheels taking into consideration of the PCD of the KL Cherokee; the alternative is then, to go up a size in tyres. There seems to be a few good brand A/T tyres in this size e.g. Nitti Grapper G2, Continetal Conticross UHP, Pirelli Scorpion Zeros' any other ideas would be appreciated. We are towing a lightweight camper through Northern Australia so I want something reasonable? Has anyone fitted 255/55 X R18 tyres to their Limited KL with 18" wheels and if so has it been successful, my first thoughts were to fit 17" wheels giving me more selection of A/T tyres, there is not a lot of selection in wheels taking into consideration of the PCD of the KL Cherokee; the alternative is then, to go up a size in tyres. There seems to be a few good brand A/T tyres in this size e.g. Nitti Grapper G2, Continetal Conticross UHP, Pirelli Scorpion Zeros' any other ideas would be appreciated. We are towing a lightweight camper through Northern Australia so I want something reasonable?