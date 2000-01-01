1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Asking Price: 8,990.00 Make: Chrysler Jeep Model: SJ Grand Wagoneer Year: 1989 Condition: Solid, lots spent over years, needs minor cosmetic work Odometer KM: 70,000 since engine replacement Rego State: Until end Nov. Regretfully my beloved GW of 14 years is up for sale due to changes in circumstance and other priorities.



Over the years I've replaced many parts, she has a new engine from S&J in the USA, new radiator, timing cover, fan clutch, power steering reservoir, and alternator to name a few.



Needs some minor interior and exterior clear coat / panel work.



Comes with a stack of NOS & OEM parts including a roll of 3m brand Marine Teak woodgrain vinyl, 2 OEM woodgrain moulding kits, OEM replacement leather seat covers, carpet, NOS OEM SEV Marchal fog light kit, complete set of NOS emblems/badges, factory shop manuals + more.



Priced to sell, she's not perfect and does need a little work but is a great truck with unlimited potential for someone with the nouse and time.



