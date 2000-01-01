 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
FSJ  FSJ is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Sydney
Posts: 326
What Jeep do I drive?: FSJ
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Asking Price: 8,990.00
Make: Chrysler Jeep
Model: SJ Grand Wagoneer
Year: 1989
Condition: Solid, lots spent over years, needs minor cosmetic work
Odometer KM: 70,000 since engine replacement
Rego State: Until end Nov.
Regretfully my beloved GW of 14 years is up for sale due to changes in circumstance and other priorities.

Over the years I've replaced many parts, she has a new engine from S&J in the USA, new radiator, timing cover, fan clutch, power steering reservoir, and alternator to name a few.

Needs some minor interior and exterior clear coat / panel work.

Comes with a stack of NOS & OEM parts including a roll of 3m brand Marine Teak woodgrain vinyl, 2 OEM woodgrain moulding kits, OEM replacement leather seat covers, carpet, NOS OEM SEV Marchal fog light kit, complete set of NOS emblems/badges, factory shop manuals + more.

Priced to sell, she's not perfect and does need a little work but is a great truck with unlimited potential for someone with the nouse and time.

Frenchs Forest 2085
Likes: (1)
Last edited by FSJ; 2 Hours Ago at 11:46 AM.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 01:56 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=