'78 J20 wheel question I am asking on behalf of a fellow that owns a J20, he doesnt use the internet



He has owned a J20 for many years, 360, auto 4wd, used as an off-road recovery truck with small crane jib, now its got a ute body



The wheels are 16.5" with 8 stud holes..33 x 12.5 tyres



His issue is as follows;



he wants to use it on the sand, but when he airs down, the tyres slip on the wheels. He states this cause those particular wheels lack the correct bead.



He thinks it is possible to obtain alloy wheels in a 16.5" size that have the correct bead...I said good luck with that, but I would ask.



He has forgotten 100times what I will ever know.



my limited info so far is that is an American wheel size, no such alloy wheel is available in Oz, custom wheels can be ordered from US (also this size used on some older US F250-350)



another advised to have custom bead locks fitted.



any info at all appreciated



