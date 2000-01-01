 Rear storage dilemma - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

2 Hours Ago
Sandez
Rear storage dilemma
I just picked up a nice 2nd hand WK2 Overland the other day and I'm absolutely loving it. I've spent most of the week trying to think of things to do to it to make it better, but at the same time trying to restrain myself from spending too much! I want to turn this into a nice touring rig.

However, I'm in a bit of a pickle at the moment with what to do in the back for storage. My last ute I had rear drawers in the back and loved them, I want to do something similar in the GC but I'd build it myself. The dilemma I have is getting access to the spare tyre. I'd love to remove the spare and use that storage to put a couple water tanks, pumps and the air compressor there instead so it's all hidden and tucked away, but then I have the issue of what to do with the spare.

I don't want to put the spare on the roof, and I don't want to get a rear bar and tyre carrier.

Has anyone created a solution to overcome this? I was thinking something along the lines of a lift up drawer system, like how the false floor lifts up but the drawers lift up too. Any ideas are welcome.

Thanks
1 Hour Ago
GTiBren
Default
F

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
