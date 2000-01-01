Hi guys! Up for grabs various items for cj's/tj's and jeep 4.0....Discount for multiple items...
Pick up with cash preferred, PayPal option
location Sydney inner west or I can pack and drop it to the post office
Any questions please ask.
DAYSTAR polyurethane body lift/mount black
Asking Price: 200$ firm
Condition: brand new in the box never fitted
Location:Sydney
D300 CLOCKING RING
Asking Price: $100 firm
Condition: Used
Location:Sydney
RUBICON EXPRESS CJ7 front conversion shackles+ heavy duty extended rear shackles and mounts
(You can convert your front spring to 2.5" wide yj springs
Asking Price: $150 firm
Condition: Used
Location: Sydney
Jeep 4.0 ObdII injectors set
Asking Price: $50
Condition: Used good for cleaning or rebuild
Location: Sydney
Cj7 WINDSHIELD SEAL
Asking Price: $50
Condition: brand new
Location: SYDNEY
CJ7 speedometer cable
Asking Price: $50
Condition: brand new
Location: Sydney
Cj stainless steel hood latches set
Asking Price: $50
Condition: new
Location: Sydney
CJ/AMC TRANSMISSION COVER PLATE (should fit all amc motors to auto/man transmission..please check hard to find
Asking Price: $ 50
Condition: used
Location: Sydney
CJ MIRROR SET BLACK mirrors not cracked, but rusted surrounds mounts brand new never installed
Asking Price: $50
Condition: New and used
Location: Sydney
Heavy duty latch: great for custom made tyre carrier holds over 200kg
Asking Price: $50
Condition: brand new
Location: Sydney
Xj acceletator cable and kick down cable
Asking price :$50
Condition: used
Location: Sydney
Cj7 accelerator cable
Asking price: $40
Conditions:used
Location: Sydney
Cj7 d300 shifter boot
Asking price: $30
Conditions: used
Location: Sydney
Jeep 4.0 thermostat housing
Asking price$ 40
Conditions : brand new never fitted
Location: Sydney
Cj/tj /yj taillights lenses
Asking price:$30
Conditions: used one damaged,one good
Location: Sydney
***************pictures coming soon**************