Cj's/xj's/tj's shed clean out! Asking Price: Check post Condition: New and used Location: Sydney Hi guys! Up for grabs various items for cj's/tj's and jeep 4.0....Discount for multiple items...

Pick up with cash preferred, PayPal option

location Sydney inner west or I can pack and drop it to the post office

Any questions please ask.





DAYSTAR polyurethane body lift/mount black

Asking Price: 200$ firm

Condition: brand new in the box never fitted

Location:Sydney



D300 CLOCKING RING

Asking Price: $100 firm

Condition: Used

Location:Sydney



RUBICON EXPRESS CJ7 front conversion shackles+ heavy duty extended rear shackles and mounts

(You can convert your front spring to 2.5" wide yj springs

Asking Price: $150 firm

Condition: Used

Location: Sydney



Jeep 4.0 ObdII injectors set

Asking Price: $50

Condition: Used good for cleaning or rebuild

Location: Sydney



Cj7 WINDSHIELD SEAL

Asking Price: $50

Condition: brand new

Location: SYDNEY



CJ7 speedometer cable

Asking Price: $50

Condition: brand new

Location: Sydney



Cj stainless steel hood latches set

Asking Price: $50

Condition: new

Location: Sydney



CJ/AMC TRANSMISSION COVER PLATE (should fit all amc motors to auto/man transmission..please check hard to find

Asking Price: $ 50

Condition: used

Location: Sydney



CJ MIRROR SET BLACK mirrors not cracked, but rusted surrounds mounts brand new never installed

Asking Price: $50

Condition: New and used

Location: Sydney



Heavy duty latch: great for custom made tyre carrier holds over 200kg

Asking Price: $50

Condition: brand new

Location: Sydney



Xj acceletator cable and kick down cable

Asking price :$50

Condition: used

Location: Sydney



Cj7 accelerator cable

Asking price: $40

Conditions:used

Location: Sydney



Cj7 d300 shifter boot

Asking price: $30

Conditions: used

Location: Sydney



Jeep 4.0 thermostat housing

Asking price$ 40

Conditions : brand new never fitted

Location: Sydney



Cj/tj /yj taillights lenses

Asking price:$30

Conditions: used one damaged,one good

Location: Sydney





