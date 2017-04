xj/tj/zj front diff Asking Price: $150 Condition: used but good Location: winmalee D30 front diff from an xj Cherokee.

3.55 ratio(standard xj)

High pinion

came out of 1999 xj at 180k's so a 3.73 diff could go in for bigger tyres.

very quiet dif, no leaking seals,new oil and service at 179k's.

