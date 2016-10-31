Still Plenty of life left in this girl..
Jeep Wrangler 2dr 6 speed Manual 2.8ltr CRD Diesel.
This is the cheapest Wrangler diesel in Australia with 8 months Rego.
Highway km's & 2 owners with service history.
Extra's include:
- Brand New factory windscreen
- Safari Snorkel
- Towbar
- Mopar Chrome Tubular front bar
- Xtreme Spotties
- Rear air bag suspension
** Drops out of first gear under load every now & then, still drives great!
Very econimical running at 8l/per 100km
Selling due to a baby on the way & need a 4 door
Contact for photo's 0421113532