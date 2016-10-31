2007 Jeep Wrangler JK Diesel Asking Price: 12000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Sport JK Year: 2007 Condition: Used Odometer KM: 270000 Rego State: Victoria Still Plenty of life left in this girl..



Jeep Wrangler 2dr 6 speed Manual 2.8ltr CRD Diesel.



This is the cheapest Wrangler diesel in Australia with 8 months Rego.



Highway km's & 2 owners with service history.



Extra's include:

- Brand New factory windscreen

- Safari Snorkel

- Towbar

- Mopar Chrome Tubular front bar

- Xtreme Spotties

- Rear air bag suspension



** Drops out of first gear under load every now & then, still drives great!



Very econimical running at 8l/per 100km



Selling due to a baby on the way & need a 4 door



Contact for photo's 0421113532



